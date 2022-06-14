With this issue, Catalejo begins the publication of a series titled The history not always properly told , which is dedicated to topics and problem that occurred during the development of the Cuban Revolution. Its objective is to contribute to shining some light on events which, because of their character or outcome, have given rise to polemics, and which prove to be relevant for the understanding of some stages of the process.

The series starts with a dossier dedicated to the Department of Philosophy and the journal Pensamiento crítico (1963-1971) [Critical Thinking]. *

*All texts that will appear in this series have been written specifically for Temas.

The Cuban Revolution needed a philosophy that would correspond to the realities, questions, conflicts and projects that Cubans were facing of during the process of the profound transformation of society.

Socialism as it was proclaimed from 1961, within the Marxist-Leninist projection, had to be set within a deep tradition of national independence, which had been frustrated. It was, however, a situation of a polemical reality, and with more than one interpretation. With the enthusiasm of converting to socialism, the Cubans of those times had embraced the Marxism they had at hand.

The Department of Philosophy collided head-on with “the Church,” that is, with the Manual of Konstantinov and the Soviet bibliography. It became evident very quickly what these really meant: Soviet Marxism-Leninism intended to become the content of the Marxist education and the official ideology of the Revolution, as part of a biased project to convert Cuba into yet another appendage of the so-called Socialist system. This characteristic was not only different but it also denied reality and the Cuban socialist revolutionary project.

The Origins of a Project

The Department of Philosophy of the University of Havana (UH) was created to fulfill the program of the University Reform of 1962, which established the study of Philosophy and of Marxist Political Economy in the curricula of all fields. Leaders from the top leadership of the Revolution participated in this initiative.

The first group of professors received an nascenttraining course that originated in a school created for that purpose, within the National Directorate of the EIR (Escuelas de Instrucción Revolucionaria [Revolutionary Training Schools]), called “Party Schools ,” founded in December 1960). The theoretical contents that were studied in these schools corresponded to Soviet Marxism, which in our case was reinforced by the fact that three of the professors—Luis Arana Larrea, Anastasio Mansilla and María Cristina Miranda—were Hispanic-Soviets, the name given to Spanish people who had been sent to the Soviet Union as children during the Spanish Civil War (1936-1939); they were Soviet citizens whose native language was Spanish.

A large number of professors were required to teach these classes. So the solution was to train groups of students who were selected from those who had the best grades during their final years of study, mainly from the humanities, for a resident course of four or five months. To this group were added another eleven students from the EIR schools. At the beginning there were 104 students, with a resident program and a thirty hour pass per week. The course was taught by professors of Philosophy, Economics and Contemporary History, who came from the Soviet academy, as well as by some Cuban colleagues for courses like Colonialism and Underdevelopment, Cuban History and History of Philosophy.

The foundational text for the upcoming classes was Fundamentos de la filosofía marxista [Fundamentals of Marxist Philosophy] by F.V. Konstantinov. But during the course numerous texts by Lenin, Engels, Marx and some authors of the Soviet tendency were also studied.

Although there were complications with some ideological manifestations that guided the faculty, all students progressed along this path, and applied themselves with great dedication to the subjects and topics, to individual study and the seminars.

During that time, Raúl Cepero Bonilla—a great Marxist historian and Minister of Commerce of the revolutionary government—died in an airplane crash in Peru. Because of this, as proposed by student Hugo Azcuy, it was decided to honor the school with his name.

In the end, 21 students were selected for the new Department of Philosophy, to which Juan J. Guevara, Isabel Monal, Jesús Díaz and Bolney Ortega had already been assigned as professors. [Luis] Arana, who had been the main professor at the Cepero Bonilla School, was named its director. He was an admirable man with many good qualities, and he was respectful of the political beliefs of the collective.

In February 1963 the formal constitution of the Department took place; it was placed under the immediate direction of the Rector’s office, and was located in the house at No. 507 Calle [Street] K, between 25th and 27th, very near the University in [the area of] El Vedado. From the beginning, its mission consisted of teaching courses in all the university schools.

The Raúl Cepero Bonilla School only functioned for two school years, and in 1963 added five new members to the 21 who had first graduated. One year later, the Department grew again with new admissions after openings were created to positions awarded through competitive examinations based on oral presentations; they included a group of recent graduates in Philosophy and Letters from the UH. Among them, Marta Pérez-Rolo, Elena Díaz and Josefina Meza were selected and became part of the faculty. Others, such as Luciano García and Talía Fung, also arrived in this manner.

In 1966 new courses for instructors were organized. From the beginning, it was accepted that the did not have sufficient training to go directly into the university classroom, and because of that, at the same time as they worked as teachers, the group would have to be trained through an effort based on the rigor and discipline of personal improvement.

During that first stage, the training was divided into five fields of needs and tasks:

Mastering the program of the Dialectic and Historical Materialism course, and increasing the capacities to teach it; Acquiring and developing pedagogical qualities; Drafting a plan of ambitious personal improvement, and acting on it; Building a strong and demanding institution, of a fraternal inner life and collectivist characteristics; The last aim was to serve the Revolution, fulfilling the role of professors of Marxism. For the group, this was actually the main task.

With respect to the resident courses, improvement was compulsory for all, and selected by each of the members. These were distributed in groups that were becoming specialized, according to the needs of the institution and to the personal tendencies and affinities. Both ways of improvement were rigorous and controlled. In 1964, the Rector authorized them to take courses in any of the university schools, without having to graduate in the careers in which these were offered, and many students took advantage of this possibility.

Arana taught organization, discipline and leadership—without authoritarianism—with the aim of forging a structure capable of achieving the goals that were proposed. Three fields of research were established: The Dialectics of Nature, the Dialectics of Society, and the Dialectics of Thinking. A true Board of Directors was created and , with clear tasks; the groups of teachers and researchers worked systematically.

The project and the context

The Department was a true beehive. Internal debates were held about topics, problems, schools of thought, authors, and polemics; essays, novels, films and theater were also discussed. It was considered to be a matter of honor to fulfill all the rules and tasks that had been agreed on, to learn as quickly as possible, to be frankly critical among everyone but without malice or a desire to compete. In addition, many social activities were shared. All this was made possible because it was a group of very young people, but who had a true sense of the mission that they were accomplishing. A wonderful group spirit was being formed, which would be kept intact throughout the whole history, and was seen by others as characteristic of “those from Calle K,” or “those from Philosophy,” that is, a greater identity than the academic categories or classifications.

Towards the end of 1963, Juan Marinello had to leave the position of Rector, and Arana, who was uninformed of the changes that were happening, was dismissed. In his place, a comrade was named but the group refused to accept him. On January 23, 1964, he arrived, accompanied by the then President of Cuba, Osvaldo Dorticós Torrado, and by Armando Hart. The President considered a large number of questions and some opinions expressed by the young professors, and in his responses he gave a thorough and detailed review on practically all the important issues being faced at that moment or which would appear in a near future. Always with a colloquial and persuasive manner, he combined his words with an assortment of affirmations which in some cases guided and in others reaffirmed the objectives and the position that was required.

The following quotes from his chat are fragments taken from a notebook of one of the participants:

There has undoubtedly been a stagnation in the development of Marxism in the world during many years […]. We need to fundamentally adapt the teaching of Marxism-Leninism without, naturally, losing sight of the universal reality, according to our concrete historical-social reality, the Cuban one. And for that, there is no manual […]. It is a fundamental duty for you to ensure that you offer a very dynamic teaching, very linked to Cuban reality, to Cuban history […]. The most important thing is that you teach students to think, to create in them the capacity to think and to reason for themselves, with a critical sense […]. I tell them that the Atlantic needs to be set on fire, and you better figure out you will do it!

The speech by President Dorticós was a great example of the development of Cuban socialist thought within the Revolution. With his words and with the huge goal he set he won over and stimulated everyone. Although it was not possible to immediately take advantage of all the benefits of the implications his proposals had for the development of Marxist theory, his words constituted a guide for the actions of that group of young people.

Marxism had come to the Island—as was the case for the rest of Latin America—through the Communist Party, which was formed under the guidance of the Third International. With different circumstances, national traditions, and class configurations between different countries, a fixed doctrine dominated, implanted by the Soviet projection, and by the exclusionary perspective towards any form that was different from that one. Although the Cuban Revolution in itself represented a great heresy, the dogma partially maintained its place in the theoretical activities, both inside and outside the universities.

The school in which the group began, like the manuals that guided the steps of the study of the classic works, set the rules of orthodoxy. On the other hand, the complexity of the social experiences, the polemical spirit with which the revolutionary project had to be established, the legitimation of a diversity that was seen as natural, and the possibility of a heresy that seemed to be inevitable, were having an impact on the collective. Each of the members of the Department could offer his/her personal testimony in this respect, as well as their own backgrounds—without which it would be difficult to understand its evolution.

The last philosopher of the old Cuban academic institution, Justo Nicola Romero, joined the group early on. He had been the first Rector of the Universidad de Oriente after the triumph of the revolution. A man of solid Kantian and Neo-Kantian education, he was a great support in the studies of the History of Philosophy and in the introduction of Modern Formal Logic. As part of the personal improvement, a course was organized for the systematic study of Das Kapital, and the incorporation into other careers or selected courses was encouraged, according to the specific subject of specialization towards which the beginner professors were inclined. In addition, there were regular seminars on the topics of teaching, classes were visited in turn and the results were discussed collectively.

From the start, there was an idea, held by the Department, to organize the program of Philosophy as much as progress allowed, and it was so designed; however, it did not get approved. The program would be created afterwards, by the actions of others, in a different way, when the Department group had already collapsed.

The duration of this philosophical, teaching, training and creative experience only lasted some eight years, from 1963 to 1971. It would be impossible to evaluate its significance without framing it within the events of that period, which was a turbulent decade of transformation and debate at all levels. Although it will not be possible here to analyze each relevant event of those ten years—not even those that affected the Department—we should not omit the greatest of those events that encouraged the development of the teaching of Marxism.

Towards 1965, in agreement with the directions that the group generated, plans were made to modify the teaching programs , and to separate them from the conventional structures of Dialectic and Historical Materialism (DIAMAT [sic]). This separation approached a rationality closer to an historical appreciation of Marxism, as well as to the controversial path of our own political and cultural realities, and the transformation was already being reflected in the courses that were taught for instructors starting in 1966.

The members of the Department began to write and to publish. It was the era of the foundation of El Caimán Barbudo [The bearded alligator], in which poems and narratives by a group of young intellectuals were accompanied by the first philosophical and historiographical articles written by professors of Philosophy.

At that time, the idea of publishing a university journal came about and was welcomed by the authorities, who had never doubted the coherence and seriousness of the group, and they facilitated the resources to have it printed. And thus, in March of 1967, the first issue of Pensamiento Crítico appeared.

Trends of Ideas, and political trends: the years of the polemic

From the beginning, the Department worked together with the instructors who were starting to teach Philosophy in the other two Cuban universities that existed then. Through the Ministry of Education, Professors from the Universidad de Oriente and the Universidad Central de Las Villas were invited to participate in plenary conferences. The First National Plenary of Philosophy Professors, held from October 1 to 3, 1964 at the Department, discussed and came to agreements on a great many topics.

In those days, the concept by which the groups were going to be trained was being discarded, as the ideas that were being adopted did not fit into it, and another concept was being elaborated—quite a different one. The Marxist classics were studied with great interest, and without bias, with an open mind, as well as numerous other authors with different views in the history of Marxist socialism. Other great thinkers who were not Marxist were also studied, for example, in 1964 and 1965, in addition to the teaching and general improvement tasks, the three volumes of Das Kapital were studied in an internal seminar, which included examinations; also Manuel Moreno Fraginals’ El ingenio [The Sugarmill], and the four volumes that were published in Argentina of Antonio Gramsci’s Cuadernos de la Cárcel [Prison Notebooks]. There was also an extensive internal seminar dealing with young Marx, José Carlos Mariátegui, Julio Antonio Mella, Ernesto Guevara and Frantz Fanon. All these also included readings of Lenin, Louis Althusser, Mao Zedong, Auguste Cornú, and Nicola Abbagnano. Student notebooks with notes and fragments of the different authors and with their own thoughts, strong discussions and books with much underlining, formed part of the life of the Department.

In November 1965, direct relations between the Department and Fidel Castro began. The Comandante invited us to accompany him, together with a group of university students, to the inauguration of the Lenin Hospital in Holguín, and then to climb the Pico Turquino [Turquino Peak is the highest mountain in Cuba. Ed.]. The relationship became more defined with his first visit to the Department on December 7th of that year, during which he dealt with issues of great importance, and offered the opportunity to undertake a task of profound significance for the national culture. The publishing house, Edición Revolucionaria, which was the matrix of the Instituto del Libro, and was founded by his decision in September of 1966. From that moment on, the relations with him and his direct influence on the collective were decisive for the further development of the Calle K Group.

Che’s position and thinking also constituted a prime source of our training during those first years. One of the most outstanding heroes and main leaders of the process, he turned out to be an insightful and original thinker, in favor of the development of theory, and a brilliant and suggestive exponent of Cuban socialism. In that year of 1965, his “El socialism y el hombre en Cuba” [“Man and socialism in Cuba”] was like a ray of light for the collective of the Department. Both Fidel and Che inspired the development of a philosophical dimension of the Revolution, so that it would not just simply be a decoration of politics.

At this point I want to focus on two of the most significant events in the history of the Department of Philosophy. They are not the only ones, but they are surely among the main ones: its role in the polemic against the manuals of Philosophy and Political Economy, and its views related to the teaching of Marxism.

The Schools of Revolutionary Instruction—which prematurely called themselves “the Party Scools”—deployed a method of Marxist dissemination taken from Soviet models. That experiment had started a massive dogmatic implant. Before the academic structure could react, Fidel realized the problem and formulated some critical allusions to the mistaken thought process which he encountered during his constant travels through the country.

The professors of the EIR schools began the polemic on the manuals in their journal Teoría y práctica (“Against the manuals, against the use of manuals, or against the teaching of Marxism-Leninism?” was the title of the article that began the polemic). In the same journal, Aurelio Alonso, a professor of the Department responded with another article (“Manual or not? … a necessary dialogue”), in which he aimed to summarize how the heretical detachment was produced and the objections to which they had arrived on the use of the textbooks in the teaching of Marxist thought. His analyses were not focused on the criteria of authority, rather they were more like very well argumented reflections.[1]

The polemic had quite a large resonance, even in academic environments outside of the Island. It contributed to establishing two views related to the understanding of Marxism within Cuban socialist academics. In reality, the polemic went further than just the manifestation shown in the articles of the professors of the EIR—with the support of the director of the institution, who had introduced them, emphasizing his support for the positions expressed, “down to the last letter”—which criticized the projections formed in the Casa de la calle K as being contrary to Marxism. During a previous discussion, they had agreed to publish Aurelio Alonso’s response in their own journal, and so they did.

Beyond the argument in itself, the polemic revolved around a reading of Marxism that was distanced from the Soviet version, and not just limited to the use of textbooks. This debate went further than the authors who polemicized with their detailed arguments, and was part of a larger discussion on socialism, with manifestations in Cuba and other parts of the world. More important than the debate in an academic setting was the one that Che had already begun on the construction on socialism, and which had its greatest scope in his “Socialismo y el hombre en Cuba.”

This demarcation of positions gave more clarity on what was being done, and especially on the polemical character this would have in the country. It was not a case of one position to be imposed over another, but of its existence in a controversial, diverse context, which would have to be sustained based on the accuracy of the arguments. As is known, this polemical context did not extend beyond 1971, when a general prohibition of the heresy (in a general sense) which the Department had generated was instituted, and the syncretic assimilation of Soviet Marxism was imposed.

A Marxism of the Cuban Revolution

The second event, and one of the significant contributions of the period, was the substitution of the program in Dialectic and Historical Materialism for the one in the History of Marxist Thought. This course stemmed from a long process of experimentation with various programs, which had been undertaken for about two years, looking for a configuration that was more flexible than the one imposed by DIAMAT.

The tendency towards a program based on the history of the formation of Marxist thought was the initiative of professor Fernando Martínez Heredia, who was then Director of the Department and who saw more clearly than the rest of the collective where the evidence for this theory could be found, through a document he submitted to the university authorities and in which he presented the reasons for this option.

Among his main arguments were the following:

“Thanks to the complexity of this century and a quarter” (which today would be 180 years of history, much more turbulent than before), mastering the history of Marxist thought becomes an indispensable condition for understanding and evaluating the contemporary problematics of Marxism. And thus the first conclusion is: the need for the study of Marxism through direct contact with the works of the most significant creators of each era.

This was followed by a list of the topics related to the period of the creation of Marxism:

The circumstances of the genesis of Marxism: a) The relation of the development and the general (European) social structure, and the particular one (German) with the production of their work; b) the problem of the baggage and tools which they inherited: what is received, how is it received, and at which point during the evolution of their own thought. The formation of Marxist thought. How is the solution produced of the improvement of the problematics and the theoretical language in which it is expressed, and what is the meaning of its evolution through the creative works of Marx and Engels. What relation is there between them. The relation between Marx and Engels. The link that makes both thinkers co-founders of the theory of socialism—and which is revealed though their lives in an organic unity without parallel in history—should be made clear within its intellectual environment. Their dialectics are not only the reverse, but radically different from those of Hegel, because the declared core of Marx’s method is revolution. On the other hand, the chronological relation between Marx’s main work and the large part of Engels’ personal work is a relation of sequence. It will therefore be necessary to study Engels not only as founder of Marxism, but also as the first Marxist, the nearest and most lucid of Marx’s immediate successors. The confrontation of positions. The history of the Marxist production is a polemical one. Marx’s and Engels’ lives seem to be overflowing with communications and ruptures, with confrontations whose very solution indicates the formation of their thoughts as an ideology. The political organization. Finally, Marx’s and Engels’ work˗˗as is the case of all Marxist creation in opposition˗˗is not strictly speaking theoretical, but rather it is at the same time a work of political inducement. It is not incidental or marginal work but rather rigorously coherent with its theoretical status, and it therefore includes its own path of accumulation, its corrections, its levels of organization and profoundness and, of course, its specific political effects. So that the founders of Marxism don’t leave only the inheritance of their theory; they also leave a tradition of organization of the proletarian movement, an experience of ideological instrumentation of their thought.”

Based on these thoughts, a second corollary was reached: The only systematization that will ensure a high grade of coherence in the structure of the discipline with the objectives which pursues a direct knowledge of Marxism is the systematization that reproduces the very history of this thought [2].

This extensive quote allows for the consideration of the degree to which the approach to Marxist thought as based on its own history—and not on a body of trite sayings in which interpretations have guided readings that are not necessarily true—was unfortunately ignored from the time that the Department ceased to exist.

Without intending to examine that whole document here, its objective—which never had the privilege of being submitted to a rigorous debate—does now deserve that the institutional organizations charged with the teaching of Marxist thought sit down to analyze and discuss it without bias, as an alternative to the teaching—as well as the experiences of its application between 1967 and 1971.

One fact that did have major consequences for the Department in the university environment was the appointment by the Revolutionary direction of José M. Miyar Barruecos as Rector of the UH. “Chomi”—rebellious doctor, founder of the Servicio Médico Social {Social Health Service], Vice-minister of Public Health—revolutionized the university institution and left an indelible mark in it. His orientations, his systematic attention, his ideological capabilities and his collegial manners were a decisive factor for the Department from 1996 on.

In September of that year, during the Second National Plenary of Philosophy Professors, the new concept was adopted and disseminated. With active collaboration, the History of Marxist Thought was also taken up by the Oriente and Las Villas universities.

In January of 1966 the first book, Lecturas de Filosofia [Readings in Philosophy], was published by the university printers. Meant for students, its 740 pages included twenty authors, with a radically new design. The following was its introduction, written by Martínez Heredia:

The organized research of what is learned—which for a science will always be a fragment of the total possible knowledge—is undoubtedly valid and necessary. But there is something else: the collection of problems that reality presents to a science constitutes its faith belief, and the treatment of them is the condition for its development. A dissemination without problems is just a recitation. If, in addition, it aims to be a speech with content or be explicative of all that exists, it becomes a real limitation of the possibility for thought of the students and, of course, it denies the existence of the knowledge it aims to disseminate.

This would not only prejudice the information content—which is an aspect of teaching—but also something more important: the scientific training that the university is obliged to offer to the intellectual worker.

In the case of Marxism, the situation is more complicated, since it deals with scientific and ideological training at the same time (to the degree in which the latter can be achieved by studying): the theory and the ideals of Marxism-Leninism are at the base of our struggle for socialism and communism. we call Marxist-Leninists those who guide their people accordingly to take power to annul imperialist oppression and exploitation. .

We currently do not have texts of dissemination that fulfill these needs. The existing manuals for our discipline are the result of a deformed and theologized appreciation of Marxism. And we know that the best possible selection of works and fragments—a diversity of authors, eras, styles, objectives—is faulty. On the other hand, Marxist conception is not a sum of «materialist-dialectic» elements, and from a pedagogical perspective it would be better to explicitly point out the integration of a group of perspectives on different issues, which, necessarily, are lacking in this text.

However, we do hope to overcome these difficulties through the teaching and the joint work of professors and students, and the development of organized dissemination for the bibliographical aspect of our task. Only through this path will we fulfill the role that is ours in the training of socialist awareness—a long process which, as Comandante Fidel Castro has indicated, is indispensable in order to achieve a communist society [3].

In 1967 a second edition was prepared, in two volumes, and in 1969 a third, although this was never put into circulation, as its publication coincided with the criticism of the group (September 20, 1970), and it was almost completely reduced to pulp for the production of paper.

Institutional consolidation and a Battle of Ideas

Also in 1967 the Specialization Groups were formed, a structure which was the result of the maturation process experienced by the Department. The four groups and some of their members were: History of Philosophy (Juan Valdés Paz, Cristina Baeza, Lucila Fernández, Agustín Fernández, Mireya Crespo); Marxist Thought (Fernando Martínez Heredia, Ricardo J. Machado, Carlos Tablada, Eduardo Torres Cuevas, Jacinto Valdés Dapena, José Bell Lara, Ma. del Carmen Ariet, Eugenio Espinosa, Jorge Gómez, Angel Hernández, Rafael Hernández); Mathematical Logic (Marta Blanquier, Luciano García, Eramis Bueno, Niurka Pérez, Hilda Sosa, José Ruiz Shulcloper); and Cuban Revolutionary Thought (Elena Díaz, Pedro Pablo Rodríguez, Marta Pérez-Rolo, Germán Sánchez, Ramón de Armas, Josefina Meza, Diana Abad, Marta Núñez, Delia Luisa López, Rubén Suárez, Ilia Villar, Federico Chang, and Leonel Urbino).

The analysis for the process of forming the Cuban Communist Party (PCC) began in 1968 in the Department of Philosophy, and ended in 1969 with the configuration of the core. In August of 1969 PCC membership cards were given to those who were considered to be members, and Juan Valdés Paz—who had come into the Department a few months before, and who had several years of experience—was elected Secretary General.

As a result of the Party process, it was decided that Marta Pérez-Rolo would be named head of the Department and that Martínez Heredia would continue as director of Pensamiento Critico.

The year 1970 was decisive for the life of the Department of Philosophy—in the first place, because of the tasks that several professors undertook in the sugar harvest. Some went to work in the Antonio Guiteras sugar mill in the old province of Oriente; and others in the Jesús Menéndez sugar mill in the same province. Another group was active in the Ejército Juvenil del Trabajo [Youth Army of Labor]. Almost the whole Department became involved in the tasks which the direction of the Party and of the government had proclaimed to be essential for the development of the country. All the duties that were programmed were fulfilled and the university direction did recognize that.

In September of 1970 the CC of the PCC [Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party] decided that the journal was using expressions that were foreign to Marxism-Leninism and did not reflect the positions of the Party. In a meeting called specifically by Rector Miyar and the Secretary of the PCC in the UH, this assessment was transmitted to the core of the PCC of the Department of Philosophy.

In spite of these criticisms at the highest level, classes continued in the university and the magazine continued publishing for another year, until October-November of 1971. During those months, after two meetings with President Osvaldo Dórticos and other members of the political leadership, the magazine was definitely closed. In the case of the Department, those who held the top-level positions were replaced. Afterwards, the majority of its members were dispersed into different jobs.

As a result, the program of History of Marxist Thought was no longer offered to the young university students; and the already obsolete soviet-style Dialectic and Historical Materialism was reintroduced. This, in effect, contributed to the fact that the group of those young revolutionary academics stopped contributing to the development of the social sciences in the country.

However, the meaning of these events transcended their time—for those who were influenced by the ideas that had been disseminated, for those who disagreed, and for those who participated in their different areas of action; but above all, for those who even today identify themselves with the focus and the way of thinking that were generated and encouraged in that Department of Philosophy.

Havana, May 2022.

Traducción: Catharina Vallejo

