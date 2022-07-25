Lea aquí la versión en español de este artículo.

Almost 8 years ago, in a note published in Cubadebate about Último Jueves, I noted the following:

“Before advancing an opinion about what an Último Jueves debate is, the best thing to do is to join one, since any Cuban or foreign visitor can do so—admission is free. Failing that, anyone can learn about the topics discussed from the collected transcripts of each issue of the journal, available in bookstores in every province of the country and accessible by subscription, or else from the ‘Último Jueves: Journal Temas debates’ compilations. These printed media have disseminated more than 100 debates held from 2002 to the present [2014]. Besides, if anyone is interested in watching these debates, they can also find them in video format (DVD) in five volumes available in the domestic market. “Some primary data about the Último Jueves debates might contribute to the accuracy of the available information for the sake of readers in the Island and abroad as much as for well-intentioned people interested in Cuba. “Ninety-five panelists have participated in the last 25 Último Jueves debates (May 2012-October 2014), including 37 scholars, 18 public servants, 7 journalists, 6 artists and 27 practitioners (that is, people engaged in a specific activity related to the topic at hand: NGOs, creators, members of religious orders, communicators, entrepreneurs, teachers, etc.). Those who come to our Thursday sessions on a regular basis know that this is not an academic debate, nor a political tribune or a means of collective catharsis, but an exchange of knowledge and views, in particular with a very argumentative audience noted for voicing a whole spectrum of opinions and questionings “In how many countries do 100 to 200 people – not only intellectuals and university students, but regular people, old and young, of different skin colors, sexes and ideological preferences, including foreign visitors – meet monthly to discuss topics such as the crisis of values, the political roles of the churches, civic culture, cooperatives, constitutional and monetary issues, income, leadership training, public opinion, preference formation, local participation, the role of labor unions, rule of law, heritage preservation, national security…? “I also wonder whether the quality and scope of the debates that institutions in other countries organize on any given topic are measured by the presence in them of the entire ideological spectrum that actually exists there, by their ability to influence national politics or by their coverage in the mainstream media. By this yardstick, very few debates, international conferences, panels or books could be considered valid or representative of a public agenda. “Último Jueves has managed to stay the course for 13 years despite some howling and misunderstanding. This is thanks to institutional endorsement and, above all else, to the input from contributors and assistants who believe in its usefulness as a space to exchange ideas, as well as to the recognition by readers from very different sectors of the real Cuban society, including the Communist Party and the Church. This is worth bearing in mind now that the 130th edition of Último Jueves is drawing near.”

The number of debates has reached the 215 mark. COVID-19 notwithstanding, there were no interruptions during 2020 and 2021, as they went on the air first via WhatsApp and then Telegram groups. The distance modality brought us panelists and participants from Europe, U.S.A., Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as from various Cuban provinces (Guantánamo, Santiago, Granma, Cienfuegos, Villa Clara), and from places ranging from a coffee farm in the Escambray mountains to a cooperative in Camajuaní, including universities in the cities of Bayamo and Pinar del Rio.

By resuming them this year 2022 in their new ‘hybrid format’ (face-to-face and via Telegram), we sought to recover the same level of audience participation, which accounts for the other half of the debate. For instance, in June’s Ultimo Jueves, in addition to the three panelists, 12 attendees addressed the audience, either in person or via Telegram. However, the meeting’s magnitude is not to be measured only, nor mainly, by the number of speakers but by the quality of their remarks, and particularly by the basic component of the Ultimo Jueves sessions: their diverse and controversial nature.

As examples of this condition we could mention the panels shared by former Clinton Administration advisor and Summit of the Americas architect Richard Feinberg and Elvira Castro, business and consulting director of the Ministry of Foreign Trade; and political activist John McAuliff and Ambassador Herminio Lopez. Also, by journalist Marina Menendez and CNN correspondent Patrick Opmann; UNESCO economist Pedro Monreal and director Silvio Gutierrez from the Ministry of Finance; and Professor Arturo Lopez-Levy and journalist Cristina Escobar.

Of course, the difference of opinion in a panel does not depend on where the panelists live. These differing views have brought together in the same debate Deputy Minister of Culture Fernando Rojas and writer Eduardo del Llano; Joven Club director Daylin Pérez de la Rosa and digital entrepreneur Katia Sánchez; novelist Leonardo Padura and Judge Armando Torres.

Último Jueves deals with all sorts of subjects. Iroel Sánchez, Aurelio Alonso and Elvira Díaz-Vallina discussed Fidel [Castro]’s legacy; Oniel Díaz Castellanos, Juan Carlos Albizu-Campos, José Luis Rodriguez talked about high-income groups; Ileana Sorolla and Marta Deus argued over migration; and John McAuliff and José Arbesú addressed U.S.-Cuba relations.

Although we always have researchers, these are not academic panels. To talk about relations and social subjectivity we have hosted Father Ariel Suárez, Babalawo Alejandro Águila, theologian Kirenia Criado, and social movement coordinator Joel Suárez, whereas the Cuban-American lawyers John de León and Emilio Cueto have commented on human rights practices and the writers Pedro Juan Gutiérrez, Mirta Yáñez and Jesús David Curbelo have debated literary issues.

We also always invite experts, officials or directors of organizations and institutions as well. Among others, we have heard the views of deputies to the National Assembly, Young Communist League leaders, ambassadors, and directors of the Cuban Trade Unions organization and the Communist Party. In addition, officials from the Ministries of Communications, Labor, Culture, Higher Education, and Science Technology and the Environment, as well as professors of the Defense School, and University of Computer Science, and the National Guidelines Commission.

Therefore, the presence of contrasting and opposing points of view has been neither an exceptional, casual or surprising fact nor an oversight, but a regular feature of these panels. In other words, what has given Ultimo Jueves some meaning since the very beginning and motivated the public and Temas readers, who have been able to listen to a debate in stereo and at the same level instead of choruses engaged in separate monologues or cliques flooding in the networks that have nothing to do with a debate of ideas.

Forced by the pandemic, we had to learn, as we went along, how to tame the new technologies in order to extend their scope and diversity beyond our venue in Havana. As we set our sights on greater connectivity, we hope to make available to the majority these monthly debates, which celebrated their 20th anniversary in February, to contribute to the exercise of thinking outside the box, as Fernando Martínez Heredia liked to say ever since he joined us in the first panel.

As we enter the second half of 2022, we invite our faithful to not to abandon us, and those who do not know us, wherever they are, to be part of these debates. With good reason, since the topics coming up in the next few months are not to be missed: how to beat poverty, revolutionize politics culturally, update primary health care, and practice human rights.

Admission is free and attire is casual. We look forward to seeing you.

Traductor: Jesus Bran